Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $463.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 225.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

