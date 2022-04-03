WBI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,005 PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 477.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 167,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

