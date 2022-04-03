Wedbush Trims IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Target Price to $58.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.10.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 387.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.