Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.58.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

