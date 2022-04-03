Wells Fargo & Company Trims Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price to $86.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $107.11 on Friday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $134.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

