Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after buying an additional 376,865 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,292,000 after buying an additional 303,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Welltower by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after buying an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after buying an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 125.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

