WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Hits $4.44

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00009681 BTC on popular exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $547.36 million and $36.97 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.97 or 0.07508467 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,963.02 or 1.00178318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00045817 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.