Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 813.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

