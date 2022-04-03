Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $27,146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,898,000 after buying an additional 184,768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.