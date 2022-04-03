West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Shares Down 2.9%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.45 and last traded at $80.05. 3,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 307,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,878,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,016,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 298,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after buying an additional 124,751 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.