West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Shares Down 2.9%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.45 and last traded at $80.05. 3,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 307,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.43.
Several brokerages recently commented on WFG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,878,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,016,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 298,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after buying an additional 124,751 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile (NYSE:WFG)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
