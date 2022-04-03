Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WABC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $60.59 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,468,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.