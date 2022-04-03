Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

