Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,206 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79.
World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.
World Wrestling Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.
