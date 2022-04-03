Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 357 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,714,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 273 shares of company stock valued at $24,172. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.