Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $125,000 in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 196,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

