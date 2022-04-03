Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $36,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $108.19 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,176 shares of company stock worth $22,174,102 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

