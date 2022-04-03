Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New $168,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,762,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.71.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

