Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.2% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.