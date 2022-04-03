Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 159,365 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,609,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,178 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 42.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 316,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 94,096 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 91,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI opened at $12.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

