Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.76. 3,239,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,104. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.24 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

