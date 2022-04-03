Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of UGI by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

