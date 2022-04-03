Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after acquiring an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $98.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

