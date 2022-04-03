Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $17.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

