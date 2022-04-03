William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.64. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

