William Blair Weighs in on Pyxis Oncology Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $3.57 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

