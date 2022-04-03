Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.26. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,030 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,416. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after acquiring an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

