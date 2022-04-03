Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $231.51

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.51 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.43). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 260.80 ($3.42), with a volume of 2,941 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £228.46 million and a PE ratio of 16.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

