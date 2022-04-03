WINk Market Capitalization Reaches $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002449 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00234998 BTC.

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

