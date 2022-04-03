Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. 934,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,165. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $85.15.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

