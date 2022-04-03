Wipro Limited (WIT) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 6th

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Wipro has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wipro to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.
WIT opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WIT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.
Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
