Wipro Limited (WIT) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 6th

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Wipro has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wipro to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

WIT opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

