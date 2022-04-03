Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of WYN stock opened at GBX 587 ($7.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.78. Wynnstay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 639 ($8.37). The firm has a market cap of £119.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 560.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 545.50.
About Wynnstay Group (Get Rating)
