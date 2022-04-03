Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of WYN stock opened at GBX 587 ($7.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.78. Wynnstay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 639 ($8.37). The firm has a market cap of £119.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 560.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 545.50.

About Wynnstay Group (Get Rating)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

