Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

XEBEF opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

