Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Lifted to “Buy” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$4.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XBC. Raymond James upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cormark cut Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$1.37 and a one year high of C$5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.01 million and a P/E ratio of -14.71.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

