XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xos Inc. is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc., formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. XOS has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

