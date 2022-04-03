XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 17,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $965,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.07. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of XPEL by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

