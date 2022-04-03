XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $965,090.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $965,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $103.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in XPEL by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

About XPEL (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.