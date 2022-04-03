XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Now Covered by HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XPEV. CLSA began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

XPEV stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 6.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in XPeng by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

