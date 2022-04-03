XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.69.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO opened at $69.91 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2,005.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 56,164 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.