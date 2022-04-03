XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Shares Down 2.4%

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.62 and last traded at $71.05. Approximately 6,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,584,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in XPO Logistics by 10.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

