Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

