Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Yext during the third quarter worth $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Yext by 9.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 92,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT opened at $6.83 on Friday. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

