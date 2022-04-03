Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.