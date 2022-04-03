Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.00. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

CBSH opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.48. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $650,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 117,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

