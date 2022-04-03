Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) will post sales of $117.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.34 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $83.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $649.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.27 million to $650.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $293.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.85 million to $449.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVAX shares. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $98,295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 282,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 63.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,088,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 808,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,081,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.39.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.