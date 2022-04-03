Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Methanex reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Methanex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Methanex by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,777,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

