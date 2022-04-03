Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rover Group.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. Rover Group’s revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ROVR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. 772,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.59.
In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 in the last quarter.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 192,240 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,918,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,301,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.
About Rover Group (Get Rating)
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rover Group (ROVR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.