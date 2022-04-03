Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. Rover Group’s revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROVR. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of ROVR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. 772,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 192,240 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,918,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,301,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

