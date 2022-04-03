Zacks: Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.14). ContextLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,849,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,004,326. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 66,156 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $158,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 45,895 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $87,200.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,581. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

