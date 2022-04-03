Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP – Get Rating) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.29. American Electric Power reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Electric Power.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $101.51 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $101.62.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

