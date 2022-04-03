Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on CZWI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

