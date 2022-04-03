Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Compass Diversified’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CODI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CODI opened at $24.24 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

